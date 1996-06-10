Home-Invasion Robbery Suspect Shot by Santa Ana Police Dies

A home-invasion robbery suspect who was shot Friday by a Santa Ana police officer died Sunday.

Enrique Vidal Lovato, 30, died about 11 a.m. at Western Medical Center-Santa Ana, where he had been on life support after being shot in the head and leg, said Police Sgt. Ken Ice.

Lovato was shot by a patrol officer who recognized him from a recent department bulletin as a suspect in the May 23 robbery of a home in the 400 block of Birch Street.

When the officer approached him at Bishop and Sycamore streets for questioning, Lovato drew a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

In a struggle, Lovato ripped the officer’s uniform and tore off his badge, police said. The officer reportedly broke away and opened fire with his gun.

Sources close to the investigation identified the officer as Tony Duran, a former Marine who has been with the Police Department for 25 years.

Duran was not hurt and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.