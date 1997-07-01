Sewer Pond Spills Into Arroyo Simi

A weekend spill at the Moorpark Wastewater Treatment plant released 135,000 gallons of partially treated sewage, but the effluent did not reach the ocean, county health officials said Monday.

The spill occurred when a sewage percolation pond overflowed between 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, officials said.

The sewage flowed into the Arroyo Simi, where it was diluted with water flowing in the stream, according to a release from the Ventura County Environmental Health Division. The mixture then sank into the ground about 2 1/2 miles downstream of the plant, the release said.

Health officials warned people to avoid contact with any water in arroyos or barrancas, including Arroyo Simi. For a recorded update on the sewage flow, call 654-2432.