FAA Decision Expected Soon on Airport Noise

The Federal Aviation Administration expects to make a ruling shortly on whether Burbank Airport officials can expand their noise curfew, an aide to FAA administrator Jane Garvey said Monday.

Burbank city officials want a mandatory 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on passenger jets to replace the current voluntary restriction. But officials with the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority say they cannot take such action without a costly FAA study.

In a March 4 letter, Garvey told Rep. James Rogan (R-Glendale) that the agency is examining the issue.

In a statement, Rogan said Garvey had made “an about-face,” saying the agency has previously refused to examine the matter.

Advertisement

“We’re pleased to see administrator Garvey is going to take an active role in working with local, state and federal officials,” said Rogan aide Jeff Solsby. “We need to find an equitable solution to this issue that protects the safety of the traveling public as well as the concerns of area residents.”

Burbank officials contend the federal Airport Noise and Capacity Act of 1990 explicitly exempts Burbank Airport from having to conduct a study.

Marie Therese Dominguez, deputy chief of staff and counsel to Garvey, said Monday that the agency has been examining arguments on both sides as well as other legal and policy issues to formulate an opinion on the exemption issue.