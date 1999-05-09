California Corner
ANGELS CAMP--Look for the spirit of Mark Twain at the Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee Thursday, May 13, through next Sunday, May 16. Daily frog-jumping contests, rodeo events, carnival rides and 4-H competitions are just some of the events. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. each day. 2465 Gun Club Road. Thursday: $7 adults; $6 seniors; free to ages 12 and younger. Friday: $9 adults; $6 ages 5-12; free to seniors and age 5 and younger. Saturday-Sunday: $10 adults; $8 seniors and ages 5-12; free under age 5. (209) 736-2561.
KINGSBURG--A smorgasbord of activities is in store for visitors to the Swedish Festival, starting 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, with a dinner at City Park ($9.50 adults; $4.50 children). Saturday highlights are two-mile and 10k runs at 6 a.m. and a parade at 10:30 a.m. A craft fair and entertainment run Saturday and Sunday in Memorial Park. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Free. (209) 897-1111.
IOWA HILL--Three buildings make up this Gold Country town, so its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, May 15, shouldn’t be hard to find. Look for wagon and stagecoach rides. 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Main Street, 10 miles south of California 80. Free. (916) 417-2446.
CASTROVILLE--Marilyn Monroe was the first Artichoke Queen, so a Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest is among the festivities at the Artichoke Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. Enjoy music, arts and crafts and cooking demonstrations both days, a car show on Saturday and a parade at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $5; $2 ages 12 and younger; $2 parking. (831) 633-2465.
SAN DIEGO--At the North Park Spring Festival Sunday, May 16, mid-city comes alive with entertainment and children’s activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 29th Street and University Avenue. Free. (619) 294-2501.
