Los Angeles’ Lakers are consistent, but it isn’t the kind coach Fred Schaus likes. The Lakers, newest entry in the National Basketball Assn., dropped their third successive loop contest in the Sports Arena Monday night, bowing to New York, 111-101. That’s consistency in reverse.

Schaus’ troops weren’t overwhelming successes at the turnstiles either. Only 4,008 turned out and nearly half of the fans were season ticketholders.

However, it was a good game. The two teams meet again tonight in the Sports Arena at 8:30. Then the Lakers hit the road again until Nov. 5.

Blithe Spirit

“Three games don’t make a season,” said Schaus, lighting a new cigar. “It takes time to get things organized. There’ll be no wholesale changes. This a good team. It just needs time to jell.

“Sure, we have weaknesses. Every team in the league, with the possible exception of Boston, has ‘em, too,” added the former West Virginia mentor.

Actually it was two different games — even though the Knickerbockers won both.

Lead Switches

The first half was a good tight game with the score deadlocked nine times before the Knicks forged ahead just before intermission, 51-45.

The Lakers were cold as they took the floor for the third quarter and stayed that way too long. Four minutes went by before the West Coasters scored a field goal.

By then it was too late. They threatened a couple of times but could never pull to within four points.

Cool Willie Naulls, the former UCLA ace, strong-armed Charlie Tyra and slick Richie Guerin took turns assaulting the Lakers and the Knicks picked off their first win of the year.

Strong Man

Tyra collected 22 points, most of them by bulling his way past the elbows under the baskets. Naulls and Guerin scored 18 and 19 points, respectively, most of them on shots outside of the defensive circle.

Elgin Baylor again was the big point maker for the Lakers but he was cold, real cold. Baylor hit on only five of 26 attempts from the field as he counted 25 points to lead both teams.

Lakers rookie Jerry West was held to nine points.