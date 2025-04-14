Advertisement
AI & Tech

Victorville Hotel Acquired as Model Property for AI Hospitality

AI robot assistant sit at a reception desk of office building welcome the customer in future labor concept
(Sun - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Nightfood Holdings Inc. signed a letter of intent to acquire the 155-room Holiday Inn located at 15494 Palmdale Road in Victorville from Victorville Treasure Holdings for $41 million. The acquisition includes the assumption of a $10 million mortgage.

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Nightfood Holdings acquired the hotel, which is undergoing a major renovation that will add a new fitness center and intentions to qualify for Courtyard by Marriott rebranding.

The property utilizes Skytech robotic technologies to reduce operating costs. The robotics include a laundry assistant robot; other machines include a concierge robot for hot and cold food delivery and a sweeper that is expected to debut soon.

Advertisement

The acquisition was made with the intention of utilizing AI-powered automation at the hotel as a model to improve profitability. The Victorville hotel is projected to increase revenue by up to 40% following its upgrades and franchise conversion.

Information for this article was sourced from Nightfood Holdings.

More Business Updates

AI & TechAI & TECHNOLOGY
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

Advertisement