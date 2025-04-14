Victorville Hotel Acquired as Model Property for AI Hospitality

Nightfood Holdings Inc. signed a letter of intent to acquire the 155-room Holiday Inn located at 15494 Palmdale Road in Victorville from Victorville Treasure Holdings for $41 million. The acquisition includes the assumption of a $10 million mortgage.

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Nightfood Holdings acquired the hotel, which is undergoing a major renovation that will add a new fitness center and intentions to qualify for Courtyard by Marriott rebranding.

The property utilizes Skytech robotic technologies to reduce operating costs. The robotics include a laundry assistant robot; other machines include a concierge robot for hot and cold food delivery and a sweeper that is expected to debut soon.

The acquisition was made with the intention of utilizing AI-powered automation at the hotel as a model to improve profitability. The Victorville hotel is projected to increase revenue by up to 40% following its upgrades and franchise conversion.

Information for this article was sourced from Nightfood Holdings.