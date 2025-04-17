Sidley Adds M&A and Private Equity Partner Deepak Nanda

Sidley has announced that Deepak Nanda has joined the firm’s M&A and PE group as a partner in Sidley’s office in Century City. Nanda joins from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he was a partner in the M&A and Private Equity practice groups.

Nanda focuses on transactional and securities matters, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, privatization transactions, leveraged recapitalizations, and buyouts; venture capital and private equity fund formation and portfolio company investment; public and private offerings of equity and debt securities; public corporation securities laws and reporting compliance; and structured finance transactions.

Nanda’s experience is across a wide range of industries, with particular sector experience in life sciences, technology, financial services, and media and entertainment. His practice has a global scope and has included transactions in the Middle East, India, Singapore, China, South Korea, Canada, Latin America and Australia.

“California is a growth market for the firm, and Deepak’s M&A/PE and ECVC experience aligns with our expansion here,” said Yvette Ostolaza, Sidley’s Management Committee chair. “He also has a great deal of cross-border experience and understands the importance of collaborating with partners across offices to serve clients wherever they need us.”

“Deepak’s experience in key industry verticals, including life sciences, financial services, technology, and media and entertainment closely aligns with our strategic focus of bringing the full breadth of our firm’s interdisciplinary practices to these industry players,” said Sharon Flanagan, a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Executive Committee and a leader of the firm’s Global Life Sciences practice.

Information sourced from Sidley. To learn more, contact mmessinger@sidley.com.