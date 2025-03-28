Reader Letter for Banking and Finance Magazine 2023

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is pleased to announce the third annual Banking and Finance: Trends, Updates & Visionaries magazine.

During the last three years, the world changed immeasurably. Individuals and businesses alike were forced to pivot, get creative and reinvent their business plans and financial protocols in a myriad of ways. Now, even as the financial sphere regains a sense of normalcy, it remains essential to remain flexible, versatile, and ahead of the game.

This magazine presents a series of informative articles that dive deeply into current and upcoming trends and updates. Our readers were also invited to nominate professionals and experts who exemplify the banking and financial sectors. We present the profiles of those select visionaries who represent the top class of trusted advisors – routinely rising to meet ongoing challenges and help create financial security.