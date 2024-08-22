Biotechnology

City of Hope Orange County Appoints Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Medical Director, Colorectal Surgery
City of Hope Orange County, part of one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that world-renowned colorectal surgeon Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the organization as clinical professor of surgery, executive medical director of colorectal surgery and vice chair of clinical network affairs for the Department of Surgery.
Aug. 22, 2024
Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. agreed to acquire Endotronix Inc. on July 24.
Aug. 1, 2024
Robert T. Braithwaite, Channing Hamlet and Daniel A. Platt Share Insights on the Healthcare, Biotech and Life Sciences Landscape in 2024
The Healthcare, Biotech & Life Sciences Roundtable panel is produced by the L.A.
July 22, 2024
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, a Los Angeles-based and healthcare-focused private equity group, has announced the closing of its sale of BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy to Frazier Healthcare Partners.
June 26, 2024
Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, has announced that it has named Tim Scott as its president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025.
June 7, 2024
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has been awarded $5.4 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to build and fund a stem cell research laboratory on its Duarte campus that will further expand its scientific capabilities.
May 23, 2024