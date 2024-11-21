Beverly Hills-based Nordicus Partners Corp. To Acquire Bio-Convert ApS for $60.6M

Beverly Hills-based Nordicus Partners Corp. entered into a stock purchase and sale agreement to acquire Bio-Convert ApS for $60.6 million on November 11. Bio-Convert ApS, a Denmark-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is aiming to revolutionize the treatment of oral leukoplakia by minimizing or removing oral leukoplakia lesions, which further reduces the risk of patients developing oral cancer from it.

Nordicus Partners specializes in providing Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies with the best possible conditions to establish themselves in the U.S. market. In May 2024, Nordicus acquired 95% of the Danish company, Orocidin A/S, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing the next generation of periodontitis therapies.