Biotech Firm Acelyrin Inc. to Merge with Alumis Inc. in $320M Deal

Agoura Hills-based biotech firm Acelyrin Inc. agreed to merge with San Francisco-based Alumis Inc. in a deal valued at $320 million on February 6. Upon completion of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, approximately 55% of the combined company will be owned by Alumis shareholders and 45% by Acelyrin shareholders. The combined company will operate under the Alumis name, and its headquarters will remain in South San Franciso. It will be led by the current Alumis executive team.

“Through this combination with Acelyrin, Alumis will have the financial flexibility and runway to advance an expanded late-stage pipeline, now including lonigutamab, and build commercial capabilities,” said Martin Babler, chairman and chief executive of Alumis, in a statement.

Morgan Stanley & Co. served as financial advisor to Alumis, and Cooley served as legal counsel. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Acelyrin, and Fenwick & West served as its legal counsel.