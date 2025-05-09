Advertisement
Healthcare & Science

Vesicor Therapeutics to Go Public via $70M Merger with Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. SPAC

Female scientist in a lab testing substances
(pressmaster - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

San Gabriel-based Vesicor Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech company focused on cancer therapeutics, announced plans to merge with Black Hawk Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at $70 million. Black Hawk will continue to be the listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Market and change its name to Vesicor Therapeutics.

Vesicor was founded in 2008 by Luo Feng, Ph.D. and is focused on the development of p53-based cancer therapeutics delivered via precision-engineered microvesicles. Although the drug in development is not currently approved for use in Japan and the United States, it has been administered to multiple patients in Tokyo since 2018 under the Japan Medical Practitioner’s Act, which allows unapproved drugs to be used under a physician’s discretion. It intends to begin preclinical testing in the U.S., submit an investigational new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and then start clinical trials in 2026.

Information for this article was sourced from Vesicor Therapeutics.

Advertisement

More Business Updates

Healthcare & ScienceBiotechnologyMergers & Acquisitions
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

Advertisement