PharmaLogic Opens Radiopharmaceutical Production Facility in Los Angeles

PharmaLogic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, has announced the official opening of its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

Acquired in 2022, the facility has undergone extensive renovations and boasts state-of-the-art equipment, signifying PharmaLogic’s significant investment in fostering the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals in the region.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new cyclotron facility,” said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. “Being in Los Angeles enables us to collaborate with leading healthcare providers and researchers promoting the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals and expanding patient access to exciting new radiopharmaceutical diagnostics.”

PharmaLogic’s Los Angeles facility represents a major investment in its manufacturing and research capabilities. The expansion reinforces the company’s dedication to improving patient care through the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals for areas of unmet clinical need. The renovated production and laboratory space will empower PharmaLogic to not only scale up current production but also channel significant resources toward the research and development of groundbreaking new radiopharmaceuticals.

“Our investment in production and research capabilities is a testament to our commitment to improving patient outcomes through advancements in molecular imaging and theranostics,” stated Scott Holbrook, chief strategy officer and general manager of PharmaLogic. “We aim to empower the medical community with innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions that offer advanced diagnostic capabilities.”

Information for this story was sourced from PR Newswire: