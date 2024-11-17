Nixon Peabody Leads in Legal Representation for an Innovative, Creative Los Angeles

Sonia Nayak, Partner and Office Managing Partner of Nixon Peabody LA, poses with the Space Shuttle Endeavor housed in the under-construction Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Los Angeles is a city of creators and innovators, and Nixon Peabody is proud to be the law firm that teams with many of these dynamic thinkers to bring their ideas out of the lab or studio, off the page, and into the marketplace. Our clients are scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, entertainers, and social media influencers, just to name a few. They are revolutionizing healthcare and transforming neighborhoods. They are topping the charts on Spotify and going viral on TikTok. And although the channels for their creative spark may be vastly different, the clients of Nixon Peabody LA share a spirit of ingenuity and a drive to deliver the best of themselves to the world.

As part of an international law firm with 15 U.S. offices, NP LA is perfectly positioned to offer interdisciplinary legal solutions and exceptional client service to this group of idea generators. This is nowhere more evident than in our rapidly growing, internationally recognized Intellectual Property practice group. Led by L.A. partner Seth Levy, our attorneys and skilled staff protect and commercialize the patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios of some of the region’s most prominent artists, brands, corporate innovators, entrepreneurs, and research institutions, as they redefine industries in the city, the state of California, and around the world.

We are proud to counsel Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the University of Southern California, the University of California system, and others, securing impactful intellectual property rights across the wide expanse of technologies that emerge from these research centers, from microbiome-based blockbuster drugs to semiconductor technologies developed by Nobel laureates found ubiquitously in consumer products. And our Copyright, Trademark, and Media Litigation Team is often called upon by celebrity actors, musicians, social media influencers, and production houses to enforce and defend their intellectual property rights online, on the big screen, and everywhere in between.

Our award-winning Entertainment Team drives deals for the multi-platform stars of today and tomorrow, representing emerging talents and established performers to help build and protect their brands while expanding their reach.

The path to success in today’s fragmented media environment is at once easier to imagine and harder to follow, and NP’s team guides our clients through this complex landscape, removing obstacles so they can focus on sharing their talents. L.A. partner Ellie Heisler leads a team that has scored several significant wins recently, including their representation of Matty Matheson, executive producer and star of FX’s “The Bear,” which broke its own record with 11 Primetime Emmys – the most won by a comedy series in a single year.

NP’s Community Development Finance practice, part of a nationally recognized Project Finance, Infrastructure, and Real Estate Group, teams with housing developments, municipalities, and cultural institutions to turn their ideas into critical public resources and revitalized neighborhoods. Our team recently leveraged our deep experience in New Markets Tax Credits to facilitate a shuttle-sized expansion of the California Science Center – one of L.A.’s pre-eminent jewels. This collaborative effort with our client Genesis LA led to the financing and construction of the museum’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which is specially designed to become the permanent home of the Space Shuttle Endeavor. Once the construction and installation are complete, Angelinos and visitors from around the world will be able to view the Endeavor, forever preserved vertically in the launch position – the only shuttle in the world to be displayed in this manner.

Like so many projects NP works on with our clients, the shuttle and its innovative new home are examples of what can be accomplished when we remove the word “impossible” from our vocabulary.

