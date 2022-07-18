CEO/President

ATR International, Inc

Andrea Brenholz is the strong female CEO of a large Silicon Valley company that has a national footprint. She grew up in the staffing industry. Her parents both immigrated to the United States, starting ATR International in 1988 and instilling their strong work ethic in Andrea as they’ve collectively worked to grow the business ever since. This drive for success helped Andrea develop a keen business acumen through programs at the University of Washington, Stanford (where she is also on an advisory panel), and Northwestern. Over a period of 15 years, Andrea ascended the ladder at ATR, achieving win after win for the company on her way to becoming the leader that she is today. She enjoys supporting the community in various ways. She invests time as a mentor to and voice for women and minorities looking to excel in staffing, for which she was named one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2018 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing. She serves on the National Board for Latinx Professionals, to inspire, prepare, and connect the Latinx community. Additionally, she hosts a podcast, Unicorn in the Boardroom, to encourage minority groups to reach even greater potential.