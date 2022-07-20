Belinda Lee Lau

CEO & Founder

Elims

Belinda Lau has known, seen, and breathed entrepreneurship all her life. Before she was born, her parents arrived in North America with only $14 in their pockets. Through a steady combination of hustling, long hours and hard work, they opened their very own gift shop in the city of Vancouver. Lau spent her childhood there, sitting quietly behind the sales counter watching as her parents ran their business.

Lau later spent 15 years working for Medtronic, where she co-developed and launched the world’s first artificial pancreas, the MiniMed 670G, which won Time Magazine’s Invention of the Year in 2015. Realizing she wanted to combine her love for the planet with her passion for effective healthcare, she went back to the beginning, relying on her entrepreneurial roots to found Elims in 2019. Elims is a social impact company rebuilding the future of sustainable oral care.