The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, Inc

Chairman and CEO

Liberty’s Founder and Chairman, Bill Johnson is a native of Chicago, IL., who moved to Los Angeles to attend California State University Northridge (CSUN) where he was an All-American tennis player. After graduating college, Bill began his insurance career with a desk and a phone by founding William J. Johnson Insurance Brokers Inc. (which later became The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers). In 2002, in addition to running Liberty, Bill decided to pursue a new venture in the film business and over the course of the next 15 years, Bill produced 34 films featuring A-list talent including Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, Duane “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Jason Statham and many others. After traveling around the world with this family in 2017-2018, Bill returned to Los Angeles to share his passion for health and wellness by returning his full-time focus to building a special Culture at Liberty. Since then, Liberty has been recognized as the fastest growing private insurance broker in the U.S., growing in 3 years from $11M to $125M in revenues and expanding its employee count from 50 to 650. This growth has been a byproduct of the truly special Culture that Bill has inspired which is in service to the overall health, wellness, happiness and peace of mind of its employees and the creation of an environment truly designed to facilitate the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams.