Carl Freemont

Quigley

CEO

With over 35+ years in Marketing, Carl is a passionate leader and visionary in the industry, as well as a frequent speaker and consultant on the transformations occurring in digital and technology. He was responsible for the creation of a business alliance between two WPP powerhouses, Wavemaker (Media) and Wunderman (Digital, Data, CRM).

The Alliance was developed for brands to achieve an orchestrated and integrated consumer-centric approach to communications, centered around the consumer journey, from creating brand desire and demand to long-term profitable consumer relationships. As Global Chief Digital Officer – MEC, he collaborated with clients on the transformation to more digitally-centric marketing strategies that accelerated the expansion to a more dynamic and responsive brand-consumer relationship for Marriott, Chevron, Campbells, AT&T and Vodafone. Carl has extensive marketing and media experience in a multitude of brand categories in leadership roles at WPP and Digitas/Publicis including automotive, car rental, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, technology, eCommerce, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and travel. Carl has extended his leadership to help non-profit and early stage companies accelerate their digital practices through Advisory Board roles; notably breastcancer.org, KERV, Bionic and BrandVerge. Carl has been awarded lifetime member status of She Runs It (formerly Advertising Women of New York) a marketing industry association, for his mentorship and advocacy for the development and advancement of women in marketing. Carl also is the Chairperson Emeritus of the Ad Club of New York where under Carl’s leadership, Club launched its Women’s Fellowship program and diversity initiatives.