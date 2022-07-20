Chief Executive Officer

SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs CEO Colin Lawlor, as a 12-plus-year veteran in the sleep medical devices industry and someone who understands the impact of sleep on every part of life, including sleep deprivation increasing the risk of almost every chronic disease, has worked tirelessly to advance the science of sleep improvement. He believes that accurate measurement, data and scientific study sit at the heart of solving the problem that billions of people globally suffer from every day.

During his tenure at ResMed, BiancaMed, Bio Medical Research Limited and now as the leader of SleepScore Labs, Lawlor has focused on how technology and data can be combined to connect dots others don’t see. His leadership during the pandemic era has dramatically accelerated revenue, doubled the team’s headcount in the last 18 months, scaled SleepScore’s offerings and built a robust partnership pipeline.