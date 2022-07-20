Chief Executive Officer

Vivo Investment Group

Dan Norville’s career path, like his investment performance, has been a steep and steady climb upwards, each year building upon the prior year’s success. In May 2020, the serial entrepreneur combined his passion for real estate with his 16 years of industry experience to found Vivo Investment Group - a full-service, private real estate investment and management company with a novel answer that is turning around communities - and has investors clamoring to get involved.

Norville and his team specialize in converting low-demand hotels into vibrant efficiency apartment complexes with market-rate pricing as a creative solution for the millions of people being forced to spend more than half their monthly income on rent. As the leader of this flourishing firm, he has his hands in every aspect of the development, leveraging his corporate operations and finance experience to lead the entire Vivo team.