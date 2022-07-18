Finalist: Bradford Wright

Chief Financial Officer

Clay Lacy Aviation, Inc.

Bradford Wright’s financial and accounting management experience includes exceptional achievements in the distribution, service, manufacturing and Big Four public accounting industries. Before joining Clay Lacy in 2011, Wright held vice president and controller positions at major entertainment, e-commerce and security companies.

Wright began his career as a senior audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds an MBA from Loyola Marymount University and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He has been a CPA in California since 1981. A driven professional, Wright exemplifies the Clay Lacy commitment to excellence and plays a vital role in the private aviation company’s rapid growth and continuing success. Clay Lacy is the world’s most experienced operator of private jets, serving business and world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, professional athletes, sports franchises, celebrities and dignitaries - all under Wright’s reliable financial stewardship.