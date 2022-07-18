Finalist: Edgar Davtyan

Chief Financial Officer

Ayzenberg Group

Edgar Davtyan is the chief finance strategist and principal at Ayzenberg Group, where he came on board as only the 14th employee back in 2002. AG is a distinctly social and agile advertising agency, creating and sharing brand stories in an always-on, real-time, multi-screen mode that targets today’s connected “Gen Now” consumers.

Davtyan has been intricately involved in the overall growth and operation of the business, helping outline the strategy from business development to human resources to talent management and contract administration. Recognized for his business savvy, creative management vision and innovative strategy way beyond crunching numbers, he was hand-selected as CFO in 2009. His leadership philosophy is a holistic one, encompassing resources, management, operations, finance and affecting positive change for advertising agencies to strategically compete in different, evolving markets and realize global success.

Davtyan is a CPA and graduate of Woodbury University, where he earned his MBA.