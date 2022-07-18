Finalist: Jae Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Jam City

Jae Yu serves as the CFO of Jam City. Yu started at Jam City in May 2010 and currently holds the highest position within the finance department as Chief Financial Officer, therefore influencing the culture of this department. The Jam City employees have described their daily work life within the finance department as “a comfortably fast-paced and challenging day,” stating they are happy with their work/life balance.

Yu has 20+ years of financial leadership experience in technology, the internet, mobile gaming and entertainment. Yu’s experience ranges from Series A to NASDAQ, and has led the company’s financial growth from a startup to a $500+ million annual revenue company with increasing profitability. Yu’s strengths include M&A, international expansion, banking and credit, treasury, equity and debt raises, both IPO and SPAC experience, risk management, building finance and accounting teams that are public company ready, and human resources.