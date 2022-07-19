Finalist: Jenny Chan

EVP and CFO

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Jenny Chan is executive vice president and chief financial officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. She is responsible for enabling the LA Y to carry out its mission to strengthen communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility in a financially sustainable manner. Chan was promoted to her current role in 2018 and has been with the LA Y since 2012, when she made a career transition to nonprofit after more than a decade of finance and operations experience in investment banking, asset management, hospitality and fashion retail in order to utilize her finance and leadership skills toward a greater cause.

In her current role, Chan acts as a strategic partner and leader in the organization’s strategic planning process and is responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting and reporting activities for the LA Y’s $100-million operating budget while ensuring alignment with the organization’s long-term mission and goals.