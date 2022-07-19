Finalist: Jesse Timmermans

Chief Financial Officer

Revolve Group, Inc.

Currently, Jesse Timmermans occupies the position of chief financial officer of Revolve Group, Inc. He is also a member of The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Revolve is a next-generation fashion retailer targeting Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, the retailer delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated offering totaling over 70,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Under Timmermans’ fiscal stewardship, Revolve offers a dynamic platform that connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands. Through nearly 20 years of continued investment in technology, data analytics, and innovative marketing and merchandising strategies, the company has built a powerful platform and brand for the 21st century.