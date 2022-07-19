Finalist: Michael Lee Henry

EVP and CFO

Michael L. Henry is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Tilly’s, Inc., a teen and young adult apparel retailer based in Irvine with 241 stores across 33 states and fiscal 2021 revenues of $776 million. During his tenure, which began in May 2015, Tilly’s has delivered consistent improvement in sales productivity and operating income amidst perhaps the most challenging and transformational period for the retail industry.

When the pandemic shut down all of the company’s stores in mid-March 2020, Henry immediately launched into crisis management mode to help ensure the company’s survival. By 2021, aided by pent-up consumer demand exiting 2020 pandemic restrictions and the impact of federal stimulus payments, along with solid execution by the company’s store, distribution and corporate teams, Tilly’s produced record sales and earnings for each quarter of 2021, resulting in its most profitable year ever.