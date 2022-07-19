Goetzman Group

CEO and Founder

In 1998, Greg Goetzman founded the Goetzman Group, one of the first boutique consulting firms to offer full-time employment to finance and accounting professionals. Now, more than twenty years later, Goetzman Group has firmly established itself as a premier provider of assistance in all areas of finance and accounting. The LA Business Journal named Goetzman Group one of the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles” since 2015. Mr. Goetzman’s clients include some of the most well-known names in entertainment (e.g. Warner Media, Disney, NBCUniversal, Hulu, and Netflix), consumer products, retail, financial services, pharmaceutical, high tech, investments, manufacturing, non-profits, and more. The company often shares clients with the Big Four accounting firms. Mr. Goetzman and Goetzman Group value its people, encourage their development, and reward their performance. The level of client and consultant loyalty and confidence has proven to be a strong factor in the company’s continued growth.