Honoree: David Burt

Chief Financial Officer

ServiceTitan

David Burt is the CFO of ServiceTitan, a leading cloud-based software platform built to power trade businesses. He is a seasoned strategy and finance executive with a passion for enabling rapid growth through the application of data and financial discipline.

Prior to joining ServiceTitan, Burt served as vice president of content planning & analysis and co-head of corporate development/M&A for Netflix as well as a member of the company’s 16-person leadership team. At Netflix, he was responsible for enabling the company’s global investment in content, its production finance team, and its M&A strategy. Before joining, Burt worked as an investment banker for J.P. Morgan Securities, and as a strategy consultant for Bain & Company.

During Burt’s eight years at Netflix, he supported the company’s transition from a DVD-focused business to a streaming platform and its evolution from a California-based movie rental company to a global media powerhouse.

After nearly a decade at Netflix, Burt was hungry for a new challenge. An executive recruiter reached out about an exciting opportunity at a fast-growing startup called ServiceTitan, a leading cloud-based software platform built to power trade businesses.

Burt was named ServiceTitan’s CFO in the fall of 2018. Under his leadership, the company has become one of Southern California’s most valuable startups, securing over $1 billion in funding, and, as of today, a $9.5-billion valuation. Burt has been deeply involved with all 10 of ServiceTitan’s acquisitions and has been instrumental in the company’s expansion into other trade sectors. Also, he is active in ServiceTitan’s Employee Resource Group (ERG) programs, in particular his roles as an Executive Sponsor and proud ally of the company’s Womxn at ServiceTitan group and active member of the company’s Latinx ERG, Los Titans. While Burt is not Latinx himself, he has been incredibly moved by many of the members’ personal stories.