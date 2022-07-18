Honoree: Linh H. Le

Chief Financial Officer

Predicine

Linh H. Le is an accomplished finance and accounting executive with extensive knowledge and expertise that he has implemented at such companies as Ambry Genetics, Medtronic, Disney, Fox, PWC and KPMG. His current role as Chief Financial Officer at Predicine is to drive the next-phase business growth in oncology and infectious disease treatments.

Le immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam with his family. He grew up in Burbank where he still lives with his family. While he came from humble beginnings, Le has also progressed to an influential and successful career in multi-diversified industries ranging from consulting, entertainment and healthcare.

Among his achievements has been leading Predicine’s U.S. expansion initiative, which includes the acquisition of a Houston facility in January 2022; the lease of a Schaumberg, Chicago facility in March 2022; and the current exploration of facilities in New York. Le also implemented Predicine’s world-class revenue cycle management system in January of this year and is in the process of implementing SAP HANA/S4 with an anticipated go-live this summer. He has also renegotiated contracts, yielding savings to Predicine of over $20 million.

While at Ambry Genetics, Le served as chief operating officer for the past four years, leading key transformational changes that enabled scalability and operational excellence across the enterprise. This included driving the adoption of company core values enterprise-wide and the establishment of a quarterly recognition program. His efforts led to turnaround time improvements by 30% and improved gross margins by 10%. His prior experience includes Medtronic’s Diabetes Group, where Le spent over 14 years overseeing financial operations and global expansion with tremendous success, including establishing the company’s Revenue Cycle Management Organization in the U.S. region. Le received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting at California State University, Northridge. He is a Certified Public Accountant and attended Wharton School of Business in Business Development.