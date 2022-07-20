CEO & Co-Founder

Trilogy Financial Services

When Jeff Motske started Trilogy Financial in 1999, his vision and purpose were to help financial advisors be better advisors. However, as time has gone on, that’s evolved into something bigger. Now, his purpose is to help everyday Americans gain financial independence. They are the group of people that often struggle to achieve their financial goals, and Motske wants to focus on and help those that need sound advice.

Today, one client at a time, Motske has led Trilogy to become a nationwide firm with clients from coast to coast. Their clients have over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets served through Trilogy, and the staff has grown tremendously. He continues to recruit and mentor new talent to the industry, a commitment abandoned by many of its competitors. Because of this, Motske’s multi-generational teams understand the needs and perspectives of a wide variety of client needs.