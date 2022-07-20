CEO & Co-Founder

GR0

Kevin Miller brings a wealth of marketing experience with a background working at Google and Open Listings, as well as consulting with smaller firms and startups. In 2020, he left Opendoor to co-found GR0, an SEO agency, with his long-time friend Jonathan Zacharias. GR0 has worked with premium brands including Theragun, Ritual, Pressed Juicery, Hydrow, Venus Et Fleur, Universal Music Group, and more. Now serving as the chief executive officer, Miller has built GR0’s strong reputation as the go-to agency for organic search, consistently delivering measurable increases in organic traffic and revenue derived from the organic channel.

With the power of his own business, Miller can help build up others like him and even set them up for success with GR0’s unrivaled SEO prowess. For him, it’s part of a cycle where successful innovators and entrepreneurs work to help fledglings find their way.