Lawrence N. Taylor

CEO & Founder

Christina

Larry Taylor grew up humbly in a coal mining town in Pennsylvania before his family moved out to Los Angeles when he was 11 years old. He earned himself an academic scholarship in accounting at USC and founded his own real estate company at a young age. His career has evolved significantly in the 45 years since founding Christina. His company grew as he was involved with dozens of significant real estate projects throughout Los Angeles, and Larry has been highly publicized for his ability to transform and improve local areas such as Westwood, Century City and Santa Monica.

With experiences that span from syndicated ventures with high-net-worth investors to joint ventures with institutional investors on Wall Street, Taylor’s reputation as a Westside L.A. real estate expert was earned the old-fashioned way. He has spent the last seven years dedicated to offering real estate access to individuals across the U.S.