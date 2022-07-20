President & CEO

Blaze Pizza

As president and CEO of Blaze Pizza, Mandy Shaw is a visionary who has not only contributed greatly to the explosive growth and success the company has experienced since her joining over four years ago but has also made an impact on the fast-casual pizza category that has not gone unnoticed. Shaw started her career with L.A.-based Blaze Pizza as the fast-casual chain’s chief financial officer in 2018 before taking over as president and CEO in November 2019.

Under the leadership of Shaw, 2019 brought the beginning of new platforms for the brand with product innovation for the industry. Blaze launched a new cauliflower pizza crust, a new 14" large pizza engineered specifically for delivery and the pizza industry’s first keto crust. In addition to the new food platforms, the brand strengthened its third-party delivery by adding delivery partners and launching a new web platform.