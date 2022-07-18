Micheline Abounassar

Owner/Founder

Micha’s Gallery International

Born in 1980, a renowned fine artist & writer & Glendale resident for over 20 years. Her entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in her charitable donations that come from sales of her work. Among some of the dignitaries and charitable organizations that have received her paintings include the Pope Benedict XVI in the Vatican, Jay Leno, Simon Cowell & America’s Got Talent, SNL Actor/Comedian, the Muscular Dystrophy Association who live auctioned one of her art prints for $17,000 a huge hit, the Special Olympics, Hospitals & Surgeons, Cathedrals, and many other high profile Celebrities.