Moleaer

Chief Executive Officer

Nicholas (Nick) Dyner is the CEO of Moleaer, the leading global nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the power of water to do more with less. He is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of water treatment experience managing cross-functional and international teams in more than 75 countries. Prior to Moleaer, Dyner served as the Senior Vice President of LG Chem Water Solutions where he led the Company’s global sales and marketing efforts following LG’s acquisition of NanoH2O, one of the largest in the water industry. Before joining NanoH2O, Dyner spearheaded the business development activities at Water Standard. For nearly three years, he served as a global product manager at GE Water & Process Technologies. Dyner received extensive business training in various roles at General Electric and is a Six Sigma Black Belt certificate holder. He earned a bachelor’s degree in History and Economics from Cornell University.