Nominee: Alice P. Neuhauser

Chief Financial Officer

Seismic

Alice P. Neuhauser is an accomplished CFO, business leader and mentor with experience across multiple industries, ranging from entertainment to tech. She is currently the CFO of Seismic Capital Company, where she helps to identify and support early-stage companies poised to make a seismic impact on their respective industries.

Throughout her career, Neuhauser has taken a value-driven approach to her work, prioritizing the values of transparency and respect to guide her professional endeavors.

Neuhauser has a broad range of experience in financial management, establishment and oversight of corporate, legal and accounting procedures, as well as business development and strategic planning. From developing a major commercial real estate project to assisting lenders in maximizing the value of distressed assets to managing the day-to-day operations of independent film companies, she has demonstrated entrepreneurial success in maximizing effort and investment by finding opportunities to utilize both existing business structures and innovative constructs.