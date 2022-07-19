Nominee: Bradford Reynolds

Chief Financial Officer

Blaze Pizza

Brad Reynolds joined the Blaze team in March 2021 as chief financial officer after more than seven years in the restaurant world. Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept, with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and six countries. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous industry accolades.

Previously, Reynolds was the chief operating officer of C3, a start-up restaurant group focused on off-premise growth (digital kitchen, virtual and brick & mortar development), where he led all operational business units for the rapidly growing company. Prior to his work at C3, Reynolds spent over four years at Smashburger serving as the CFO and senior vice president of franchise strategy. He led the finance function along with IT, supply chain, HR and all corporate development and M&A, including leading the sale of the Smashburger business to Jollibee Foods Corporation.