Nominee: Damian Gancman

Chief Financial Officer

Cityview

Damian Gancman is the chief financial officer of Cityview, a firm partner and a member of Cityview’s Board of Directors and Investment Committees. He plays an integral role in interacting with a strong team of over 130 professionals with expertise in real estate, development, operations and finance and investments. During his tenure, Cityview has generated more than $5 billion in urban investments across more than 120 projects to date. With a total of $2.5 billion in assets under management, Cityview owns and operates more than 5,000 residential units and more than 2,000 additional units in development.

In Gancman’s role, he oversees all finance, accounting and reporting processes and debt origination across all stages of a project lifecycle, including land loans, construction loans, permanent financing, subscription and credit lines. He also works closely with the development, asset management and property management departments on project oversight, budgeting, investor reporting and data analysis.