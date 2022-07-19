Nominee: Guita Sharifi

Chief Financial Officer

Lifelong Learning Administration Corp.

Guita Sharifi has been a CFO in the healthcare and education nonprofit sector for 17 years. She currently serves as CFO of Lifelong Learning, a national nonprofit educational service organization that partners with schools, such as Learn4Life, a network of public schools that provides personalized learning to nearly 50,000 at-risk youth across the county.

For the past 20 years, Sharifi has served on numerous charitable boards, as co-chair/founder of the Orange County CFO Leadership Council, founding member of Private Director Association South County, and as the OC 5th Supervisorial District Representative on Taxpayers Oversight for Measure M. She earned her undergraduate degree at Eastern Michigan University, an MBA and a certificate in healthcare management and leadership from the Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business. She also earned her Ph.D. in organizational leadership from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Sharifi also holds an IRS Enrolled Agent license.