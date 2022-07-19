Nominee: Javier Vicente Islas

Chief Financial Officer

Accessity fka ACCION San Diego

Capital Company Javier Islas, CPA, is responsible for all accounting and loan capital transactions of the organization and joined Accessity fka ACCION San Diego in 2010. He has over 40 years of experience in accounting, finance and auditing. His finance background specifically includes federal financial management, while his audit background specifically includes participation in the audits of the federal department of labor as well as Federal Chartered organizations, such as the Legal Services Corporation.

In his leadership role at Accessity, the organization transitioned all staff to a remote work environment while accelerating technology solutions implementation, contributing to major growth in capital deployments, which supported hundreds of business owners with over $10 million of COVID relief micro loans in less than 12 months. These relief loans were provided in the fastest time frames in the history of the organization due in part to the technology solutions implementation as well as other strategies.