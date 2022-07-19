Nominee: Maggie Movius

Chief Financial Officer

Weber Logistics

Maggie Movius has successfully led the turnaround and growth of several warehousing, transportation, and logistics businesses in Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, she helped rebuild Weber Logistics to a successful exit to Stellex Capital Management, where she has remained CFO as the company continues its tremendous growth trajectory. She is responsible for finance and business operations support, including human resources, IT and compliance at Weber Logistics.

With many supply chain-related challenges at the Port of Los Angeles right now, Movius has led Weber with efficacy and swiftness to serve its clients through this challenging time. She is a key decision-maker during company turnaround, focusing on process improvement and key metrics to track and drive valuable business improvement decisions. She previously worked as CFO of Total Transportation Services, a port logistics operator, and Spectrum Clubs. Movius also served 10 years with Nestlé USA in finance, systems and logistics.