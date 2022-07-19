Nominee: Matthew Getty

Chief Financial Officer

Poms & Associates

Matthew Getty is a finance veteran with more than 30 years’ experience working with brand-leading companies. He brings order to chaos and has progressed in his career through leadership roles in finance, operations and general management, currently holding the CFO role at Poms & Associates, an independent, full-service commercial insurance brokerage and risk management firm.

An expert in operational transformation, Getty led the company’s recent operational restructuring that delivered a significant increase in profit and cash flow concurrent with the company’s growth to $50 million in annual revenues. He combines an analytical skill set with qualitative insights to lead Poms & Associates in becoming more profitable and competitive in the market. He is a talented change management leader, talent acquisition and team development expert, and skilled veteran of turnarounds of distressed companies. Getty is also strong at commercial banking relationships and capital raising.