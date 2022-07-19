Nominee: Olga Shevorenkova

Chief Financial Officer

EVgo Inc.

In August 2018, passionate green tech financial professional Olga Shevorenkova joined EVgo, a fast-charging developer and operator, as a vice president of corporate development. In June 2019, she was promoted to chief financial officer of EVgo and currently holds this position in which she is responsible for accounting and SEC reporting, FP&A, strategy, analytics and network development, billing, internal audit, investor relations and HR.

During her tenure as CFO, Olga led EVgo through a sale to New York-based PE firm LS Power in January 2020 for an undisclosed amount and transition to a public company in July 2021 via a merger with a SPAC. She has quadrupled the size of her team during her tenure as a CFO, building out certain functions from scratch-FP&A, strategy & analytics, IR, and internal audit. At just 34 years old, Shevorenkova is among the youngest CFOs in charge of a public company.