Nominee: Ricki Reves

Chief Financial Officer

Aranda Tooling, Inc.

During Ricki Reves’ career, she has worked for leaders in their chosen fields, from the Marciano Brothers at Guess? to working independently for the two original inventors of fresh juice with natural ingredients. The majority of her employers are manufacturers. Throughout her career, she has maintained good relationships with major banks, insurance companies and attorneys.

Reves has implemented five ERP systems from scratch in different industries. She knows how important it is to understand the business and the value added from a new system. She also believes it is very important to get all stakeholders to buy into the system and its capabilities. A system should be viewed as beneficial to the company not a hindrance, and she had been able to establish that belief everywhere she has worked. Both her undergraduate and master’s degrees are in finance.