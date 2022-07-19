Ross Gerber

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Management

CEO/President

Ever since he was a child, Ross has had a passion for investing and music. He began learning and following investments as a 13-year-old after receiving Apple and Disney stock as a gift for his birthday. His passion for learning and investing grew as he followed the bull market of the ‘80s throughout his high school education. During college, Ross pursued his degree as well as his passion for music, forming several local bands. Upon graduating college, Ross returned to Los Angeles in 1994 and joined an independent investment firm affiliated with SunAmerica Securities. In 2010, Ross and his business partner, Danilo Kawasaki, felt it was the opportune time to start their firm, Gerber Kawasaki Inc., aligned with this client-centric mission. Built on the mission to provide clients with customized, objective financial advice, Gerber Kawasaki began working with two groups of clients, baby boomers, and Generation X/Millennials.