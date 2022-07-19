Konnect Agency

CEO

Sabina Gault is the CEO of Konnect, an award-winning communications, and marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Denver. A seasoned and passionate PR and marketing practitioner, Sabina’s approach to client service, strategic communications, and measurable results are apparent in Konnect’s rapid rise from a startup to a mid-size agency with an average annual growth rate of 60%. With more than 40 employees across its 4 offices, Sabina leads a team of dedicated staffers who provide a boutique-level personalized service combined with an adept ability to effectively build brands that have resulted in a long list of household name clients. Since founding the agency in 2009, Konnect has been named the #1 PR Agency on the Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing U.S. Companies” – five years in a row – and was included on the LA Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” listing among many other accolades.