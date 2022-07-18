CEO

Cityview

Sean Burton is the Chief Executive Officer of Cityview and a member of Cityview’s board of directors and investment committees. Cityview is a vertically-integrated investment manager and operator specializing in commercial real estate and is a leading developer and operator of market-rate workforce housing. Cityview has invested in over $5 billion of assets across more than

120 projects throughout the Western U.S., and currently operates and manages more than 5,000 units with an additional 1,800+ units in active rehab and 2,000+ units under development.