President & CEO

AltaSea

Terry Tamminen, former California Environmental Protection Agency secretary, is the president & CEO of AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. He is accelerating AltaSea’s current work in becoming a global leader for the blue economy with over three decades of environmental leadership experience, including senior positions with government agencies, nonprofit organizations and corporations.

Since Tamminen took over as CEO, AltaSea has seen tremendous growth and momentum. His leadership was crucial to AltaSea being one of only 60 finalists out of 529 total applicants for the EDA’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a $100-million grant opportunity. In March, Tamminen hosted USC President Carol Folt and prominent activist and philanthropist Dr. Melanie Lundquist for a special event focused on the importance of AltaSea’s work in the battle against climate change. During the event, they officially cut the ribbon on the expansive USC Regenerative Aquaculture Labs on AltaSea’s campus.