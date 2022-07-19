Trevor M. Saliba

CEO & Managing Partner

NMS Consulting Inc.

Trevor Saliba is the founder, chairman, managing partner and global head of the M&A, private equity and strategy practice groups of NMS Consulting, a global management consulting firm with a global team of more than 350 professionals spread across 16 offices in the USA, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and chairman of NMS Capital Group, a family office-backed private equity investment firm ranked among the Top 25 private equity firms in L.A. based on assets under management.

Saliba is a sought-after advisor working with a global client base with a specialized focus in the financial services, insurance, energy and infrastructure sectors. Prior to NMS Consulting, he began his financial services career at Morgan Stanley in 1995 and has enjoyed an accomplished career as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions, cross-border investment transactions and structured financings to public and private clients throughout the world.