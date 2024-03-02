See Photos from the 2024 CFO Forum and Leadership Awards
THE EVENT
L.A. Times B2B Publishing presented its fourth annual CFO Forum & Leadership Awards on June 13, 2024 at the The Beverly Hilton.
The evening opened with a networking reception in the courtyard, followed by an informative and fascinating panel discussion, and concluded with an awards presentation and multi-course dinner. The awards presentation, comprising of 6 award categories, recognized California’s top Chief Financial Officers for their successes and accomplishments over the past 24 months as well as for their exemplary leadership within their organizations and contributions to the community.
2024 AWARDS – CONGRATULATIONS HONOREES & FINALISTS
CONGRATULATIONS NOMINEES
Watch the video below or see who made the list.
PANEL DISCUSSION
Prioritizing Tech Innovation & Talent Retention
A new study reveals that 80% of CFOs are investing significantly in new technologies, but most are not satisfied with the ROI. Our panel of experts will aim to discuss how best to evaluate new investments in tech to determine if they are a valuable investment that serve to increase efficiency while reducing risk. Additionally they will address best practices to retain leading talent. Speakers will explore the challenges that continue to cause employees to look for new opportunities, and what leaders can implement to help combat this challenge.
THANK YOU SPONSORS
Diamond Sponsor
Platinum Sponsors
Gold Sponsors
