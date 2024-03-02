See Photos from the 2024 CFO Forum and Leadership Awards

THE EVENT

L.A. Times B2B Publishing presented its fourth annual CFO Forum & Leadership Awards on June 13, 2024 at the The Beverly Hilton.

The evening opened with a networking reception in the courtyard, followed by an informative and fascinating panel discussion, and concluded with an awards presentation and multi-course dinner. The awards presentation, comprising of 6 award categories, recognized California’s top Chief Financial Officers for their successes and accomplishments over the past 24 months as well as for their exemplary leadership within their organizations and contributions to the community.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Prioritizing Tech Innovation & Talent Retention

A new study reveals that 80% of CFOs are investing significantly in new technologies, but most are not satisfied with the ROI. Our panel of experts will aim to discuss how best to evaluate new investments in tech to determine if they are a valuable investment that serve to increase efficiency while reducing risk. Additionally they will address best practices to retain leading talent. Speakers will explore the challenges that continue to cause employees to look for new opportunities, and what leaders can implement to help combat this challenge.

Moderator Brian Hegarty Principal, LA Market Leader, Employee Health & Benefits

Marsh McLennan Agency

LinkedIn Speaker Ahmer Inam Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer

Relanto

LinkedIn

Speaker Dylan Pany Managing Director – Head of Los Angeles & West Coast Region

Phaidon International

LinkedIn Speaker Sasha Strauss CEO & Founder

Innovation Protocol

LinkedIn

